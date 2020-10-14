Floyd Holcom, a native Astorian and owner of Pier 39, doesn’t look at challenging City Councilor Tom Brownson so much as a decision but a call of duty to represent people and businesses he believes have been ignored by government.
Holcom and Brownson, who know each other socially, differ on the performance of city government and what makes a real Astorian. The candidates for Ward 2, which covers the South Slope and parts of Uniontown, are locked in one of two races that could significantly change the tenor of the City Council.
Holcom, who grew up in Astoria and returned in 2005 after military service in Iraq, is largely known for renovating Pier 39, a commercial complex where he also runs the Hanthorn Cannery Museum and Astoria Scuba. He has argued that people who grew up in the city and raised their family locally have a special obligation to the community.
“I think if we had more Astorians involved in our community, then I wouldn’t have had to,” he said of his campaign. “But as you can see, we have no Astorians on the council.”
Holcom served on the Port of Astoria Commission from 2008 to 2013. He purchased the Salvage Chief, a famed historical salvage vessel, that he and a nonprofit are fixing up at South Tongue Point in the hopes of being an emergency response asset after a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and tsunami.
Brownson, who has worked as a building contractor, previously served on the board of the John Day Water District and ran uncontested for the City Council in 2016. He has lived in Astoria since 2006 and on the North Coast continually since the 1980s.
He called Holcom’s “Astoria for Astorians” argument weak.
“Astoria’s made up of people who have moved here that are just as committed to the community as anybody,” he said. “I just don’t buy the argument.”
Responsiveness
Holcom, who has been involved with several local developments around Pier 39 and consulted internationally through his company IBIS Group, has touted an understanding of business that he said the City Council lacks. He has been highly critical of the City Council, Mayor Bruce Jones and city staff’s responsiveness to residents and businesses.
“The challenge that we see right now on the City Council is … they represent the city, and that’s not who they represent,” he said. “They represent the citizens of their community.”
Brownson called Holcom’s criticism of the city false and more about his personal complaints, defending the city’s responsiveness and working relationships with regional businesses.
Brownson pointed to the city’s assistance in expanding an enterprise zone to help Hyak Maritime expand a shipwright operation at North Tongue Point; being the pass-through for a $1 million state grant to help Fort George Brewery clean up and redevelop the former Astoria Warehousing property; and applying for state coronavirus relief grants that have helped local businesses.
Brownson couched many of Holcom’s complaints in the Riverfront Vision Plan, a city process started a decade ago to balance new hotels and other development along the Columbia River with community concerns over river views. The plan imposed building height and size limitations on properties like Holcom’s around Pier 39.
Holcom has been critical of the plan, arguing that businesses were largely ignored during its creation.
Brownson also claimed Holcom doesn’t like Jones, who was elected mayor in 2018, because of several past interactions. Jones, for example, declined to lend City Council support to an effort by Holcom to get $1.9 million from the state Legislature to refurbish the Salvage Chief for emergency response, calling for more information about how the aging, private vessel fits into state resiliency plans.
Holcom called Brownson’s contention a wild allegation, saying he has agreed and disagreed with decisions Jones has made.
Experience
Ultimately, Holcom said, the City Council lacks business experience and ethnic diversity, noting his Filipino heritage.
“Tom hasn’t been challenged,” he said. “... Now he’s finally getting challenged, and we’re finding that he’s been there for a long time and really hasn’t made a difference.”
Brownson has leaned on his term of experience with the City Council, calling it invaluable to continue moving the city forward.
“I believe we have a good working council now,” he wrote in the Clatsop County voters’ pamphlet. “There has been a real turnover across the last (three) elections and the mayor and myself are the long-timers, with less than (four) years. I will help bring continuity. I think having a second four years allows me to bring all I’ve learned forward.”
(3) comments
Correction: To prior comment regarding “ Holcomb’s unfitness for office:
I meant to say “ We don’t need his Racist cry for “ Racial Diversity ” not my typo” Disparity
Christian !
Floyd Holcom's entire campaign rests on a fraudulent premise. His interest in serving on the City Council is entirely - i.e., 100% - self-serving, ditto his proxy and crony, Tom Hilton, who is running to represent Ward 4. Their campaigns are purely and simply a smokescreen to push Holcom's business interests, which have been thwarted - and properly so - by the City Council and the Planning Commission. No one should be deceived by this "Astorians for Astoria" nonsense. Furthermore, no one should be deceived by Holcom's claim of bringing racial diversity to the City Council. That is a canard. If you are in favor of fair governance and good judgment in politics, vote against Floyd Holcom and Tom Hilton.
I couldn’t have said it simpler!
I have personally and professionally experienced Floyd’s delusional self serving business greed.
As previous owner of the Tourist No 2
I reviewed his fraudulent moorage billing And his “God like” imposed moorage conditions that Forced us to big in buying The Union Dock on 1st and Marine drive and relocate the Ferry.
As for his claim to vote for Him being “a
Philipino .., I know that of his whole operation at pier 39 .. the only philipinos employed are HIS wife or family!!!
We need the unity Tom Bronson And Jones aspire to based on “MERIT” ... not based on race, creed or religion and NOT Floyd’s feeble cry for “ disparity “!!!!!
Captain Christian Lint
Owner 1893 El Primero
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.