Brownson to hold meet-and-greet event The Astorian Jul 26, 2021 Astoria City Councilor Tom Brownson is holding a "Meet Your Councilor, Ward 2" event at 9 a.m. Saturday at Peter Pan Market, 712 Niagara Ave.