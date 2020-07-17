A popular Chinook salmon fishery is opening later than normal on the Columbia River over concerns about the run size.
The Buoy 10 recreational fishery near the mouth of the river typically starts Aug. 1, but will not open until Aug. 14. The fishery has enjoyed high or record-breaking runs of salmon but also faces boom-and-bust cycles.
State fishery managers noted that when anglers do hit the water this year, “they’ll be in the midst of what is traditionally the peak of the Chinook run.”
With a strong run of upper Columbia River summer Chinook and sockeye, Oregon and Washington state fisheries managers announced this week that they would provide additional opportunities to fish for salmon and steelhead. Recreational fishing began Thursday in the main stem Columbia River from the Tongue Point-Rocky Point line upstream to Highway 395 at Pasco, Washington, and will run the through the end of the month.
