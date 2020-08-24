If there was any thought that a pandemic or a later start than usual would slow the Buoy 10 salmon fishery on the Columbia River, it quickly vanished as boats filled the river.
The recreational fishery, which traditionally opens near the beginning of August, was delayed until Aug. 14 over concerns about run size.
On opening weekend, boats darted past huge cargo ships, weaved around each other and, in some places, were packed so close it almost looked possible to cross the river by hopping from stern to stern.
But there were some repercussions for the late start to the popular fishery.
The delay meant boats hit the water at what is typically the peak of the Chinook salmon run up the river.
For the Warrenton and Hammond marinas, this meant that instead of focusing closer to the river’s mouth, many boats began their efforts farther upriver.
Harbormaster Jane Sweet estimated business was down by half at the Hammond Marina, which in recent years has pulled in much of its annual operating budget through moorage and camping fees during the Buoy 10 fishery.
“It’s been busy,” she said. “It’s just been a weird year.”
She laid one employee off at the start of the budget year in July, anticipating that camping and moorage might be down as the coronavirus pandemic continued and state guidance and restrictions limited certain activities.
She hopes to bring the position back next year.
For now, she said, “Thank goodness for the commercial fleet. They’ve still been out catching tuna and salmon.”
Overall, fishing for Chinook salmon began strong in the Buoy 10 fishery but dropped off as poorer weather and tides moved in, according to John North, fisheries manager for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Columbia River Program.
“Coho catch has been pretty low so far as expected,” he added.
Guide boat operations posted pictures on social media of large Chinook salmon caught on their boats. Some were still advertising available seats on boats as the fishery wound into its final week.
State public health officials continue to caution people to limit unnecessary travel and recreate close to home because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, but the Buoy 10 fishery — as is typical — drew in a number of out-of-town anglers and guide boats.
