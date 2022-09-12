Buoy Beer Co., the riverfront brewery and restaurant whose north wall crumpled over the Columbia River in June, may be able to stabilize the south wall over the next few weeks.
The work could allow the city to reopen the Astoria Riverwalk, which has been fenced off between Seventh and Eighth streets since the implosion.
David Kroening, the president of Buoy Beer, could not offer an update on the rest of the building, a century-old cannery that rests on aging pilings.
“We very much hope to be able to move back in, in some capacity, in the future,” he said in an email.
After the brewery’s permit application to secure the south wall is approved and construction is finished, building inspectors will determine the next steps, Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director, said.
Buoy Beer’s partial collapse disrupted the Astoria Riverfront Trolley, a service still recovering after two seasons of pandemic-related shutdowns.
The trolley normally runs from the Pier 1 area in Uniontown to 39th Street in Uppertown and back. It now stops at Sixth Street after traveling a third of its route.
Although the trolley association announced on Facebook that Old 300, which runs through October, wouldn’t reach 39th Street again until next year, that may change.
“We don’t really know accurately,” Bill Montero, a trolley administrator and motorman, said. “It’s dependent on engineers deeming the passage safe to go past Buoy Beer.”
Empty of riders, the trolley weighs about 20 tons. City officials and the trolley association feared that if the car continued rumbling down the track, the vibrations could bring down the rest of the compromised structure at Buoy Beer, damage the pier and endanger trolley passengers, Montero said.
Trolley operators stopped taking fares and went donation-only for the 2022 season.
Since mid-June, revenue has shrunk by approximately 75%, Montero said. On a typical weekend, trolley rides would bring in about $2,000. Now it is about $500.
The coronavirus derailed the trolley’s 2020 season. Rides resumed in July 2021 on a reduced schedule due to a staffing shortage only to cease weeks later. Volunteers, many in their retirement years, grew concerned about the hyper-contagious delta variant.
Pre-pandemic, the trolley association boasted more than 40 certified operators. The volunteer pool was almost back to normal and ready to run seven days a week when Buoy Beer’s wall gave way, Montero said.
The trolley association continues to support the brewery. “They have always been a great partner,” Montero said, “and that relationship will continue.”
With the shortened trips, the narrative of Astoria that conductors tell riders as they all roll along the waterfront has also been abridged.
“I mean, what do you talk about for one mile, when you used to have three?” Montero said with a laugh.