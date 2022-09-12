Buoy Beer Co., the riverfront brewery and restaurant whose north wall crumpled over the Columbia River in June, may be able to stabilize the south wall over the next few weeks.

The work could allow the city to reopen the Astoria Riverwalk, which has been fenced off between Seventh and Eighth streets since the implosion.

Collapse
A portion of the Buoy Beer Co. building collapsed in June.

