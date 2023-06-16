A year after a portion of Buoy Beer Co.’s waterfront facility collapsed over the Columbia River, the fate of the building remains in limbo.

Buoy Beer has no permits in front of city building officials for the structure located between Seventh and Eighth streets.

220614_TDA_photo_YearInPhotos-27.jpg

Beer cans float in the Columbia River after a partial collapse of a Buoy Beer Co. building in June 2022.

This story is part of a collaboration between The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.

