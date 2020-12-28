A burglary suspect was shot and killed Monday afternoon by law enforcement near Sunset Beach after reportedly brandishing a gun.
Officials say police and sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary at a home on Oregon Lane at about 1:40 p.m.
The 911 caller reported that an unknown woman walked inside the unlocked home and barricaded herself in one of the rooms that contained several firearms.
Deputies reportedly attempted to negotiate with the woman and deescalate the situation. Deputies say the woman fired at least one round inside the home before exiting the back of the home to the roof.
The woman reportedly brandished a firearm in the direction of officers before an officer used deadly force.
The woman died at the scene. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office did not publicly identify the woman or the officer involved in the shooting.
The shooting is under investigation.
