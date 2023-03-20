After a fire sprinkler pipe burst in the attic of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers' Uniontown shelter earlier this month, the nonprofit coordinated new housing for the people displaced and is seeking help to pay for the damages. 

The nonprofit said that on March 5, the broken pipe flooded all four floors of the Uniontown Hope Center — a former Finnish boarding house — for about 50 minutes before the fire department was able to shut off the water and electrical systems.

The estimated cost to repair the facility in Uniontown is $275,000.

