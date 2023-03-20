After a fire sprinkler pipe burst in the attic of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers' Uniontown shelter earlier this month, the nonprofit coordinated new housing for the people displaced and is seeking help to pay for the damages.
The nonprofit said that on March 5, the broken pipe flooded all four floors of the Uniontown Hope Center — a former Finnish boarding house — for about 50 minutes before the fire department was able to shut off the water and electrical systems.
Eight rooms will need to be completely gutted and rebuilt, according to the nonprofit, and the other rooms will remain unusable until repaired.
The estimated cost to repair the facility is $275,000.
Meanwhile, 48 people staying at the facility and three staffers were safely evacuated. Most of the people who were staying at the facility are still there. Some have been relocated to other Helping Hands shelters in nearby counties or with other community partners.
Clatsop County has also temporarily opened a few rooms at the Columbia Inn, which the county purchased through the state's Project Turnkey 2.0 and is renovating for a low-barrier shelter.
"This has turned into a major remodel for this building and a devastating situation for the people we serve, not to mention the impact this will have on the homeless in Clatsop County that we will be unable to serve in Astoria until these repairs are complete," Alan Evans, Helping Hands founder and president, said in a statement.
He said that while the nonprofit has insurance that will cover much of the cost of repairs, it could take months before services resume.
Mike Davis, Helping Hands' chief executive officer, said $275,000 is the minimum estimated out-of-pocket cost to continue operations while repairing the damage to restore the building.
"We’re going to need the support of the community while we navigate this situation," he said.
The nonprofit is seeking donations. The Roundhouse Foundation will also support it by matching $25,000 in gifts.
Helping Hands, which started in Clatsop County in 2002, runs facilities in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Multnomah and Yamhill counties.
The Uniontown Hope Center opened in Astoria in 2018. The center offers a lower-barrier emergency shelter, as well as a transitional housing program for people who are sober.