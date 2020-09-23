The Sunset Empire Transportation District Board is looking for a new member after the death of Kevin Widener, 60, who came to prominence as one of the only elected representatives in the region actively and openly struggling with homelessness.
Jeff Hazen, the transit district’s executive director, told the board he learned of Widener’s death in late August after not hearing from him in some time and reaching out to family.
“He was staying somewhere in Portland, I don’t know where,” Hazen said. “But the medical examiner classified it as a cardiac event.”
Originally from eastern Washington, Widener moved to Cannon Beach in 1975 when his father got a job as a teacher. He lived and managed rooms at the Picture Window Resort in Cannon Beach for 13 years after high school and college but had issues finding housing for several years after it closed.
He later secured disability and low-income vouchers that allowed him to afford a small apartment in Seaside for the next 12 years. But his housing struggles resumed after an electrical fire drove him and others from the complex.
Part of Widener’s challenge was what he called a “worsening neurological disorder” and an intensifying case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that made holding down a steady job difficult. The challenges caused him to give up driving and become a dedicated bus rider, cementing his passion for the transit district.
Widener won a spot on the board in 2013, campaigning on the premise that he was the better candidate for having rode the bus. Board members commented on his genuine passion for public transportation, his health situation challenging him as an active board member.
“For someone who’s struggled with a lot of things in life that he struggled with, I always admired his passion for the transit district,” said Charles Withers, a board member. “A couple times I was on the bus with him, he laid it out to me.”
Sunset Empire’s board is expected to appoint a replacement soon.
