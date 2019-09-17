A bus carrying 46 U.S. Army National Guard members crashed in Manzanita on Monday morning on U.S. Highway 101.
The driver, Kenneth Alexander, 44, of Vancouver, Washington, is facing charges for driving under the influence and 46 counts of reckless endangerment.
Police said the bus left Camp Rilea en route to Portland. However, when the driver missed the turn onto U.S. Highway 26 outside of Seaside he assured the passengers he knew the route to Portland and continued southbound on U.S. Highway 101.
The passengers reportedly grew concerned when the driver started using his cellphone and showed signs of impairment. Police said the driver lost control of the bus and crashed into the sidewalk. No injuries were reported.
