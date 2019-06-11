WARRENTON — A bus rolled into Atlantis Auto Glass in Warrenton on Monday afternoon, causing substantial damage.
The Sunset Empire Transportation District bus was parked across the street at Les Schwab Tire Center awaiting service before the bus drifted across Marlin Avenue, striking the business, police said.
No one was in the bus and no injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
