Business groups are scrambling to fill a $600,000 gap between coronavirus relief grant requests and available funding by mid-November.
The linchpin could be getting the state to loosen restrictions on about $350,000 in unspent grant money.
Around 400 businesses across Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties, along with portions of western Washington County, have applied for $2.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funneled through the state to the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District and then to local support groups. About half of the requests are from Clatsop County.
Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, came before the Astoria City Council seeking $40,000 to help fill the gap.
“The great majority of businesses that apply — I want to say 95% — were at the $5,000 level,” Leahy told the City Council. “… I believe the largest ask was something like $28,000 or $30,000.”
The City Council agreed to give $40,000 in relief funds to the business grants. The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners will decide early next month whether to add another $50,000.
Leahy said Seaside was tapped out on relief funds. Warrenton is directing some of its relief funds to Clatsop Community Action to help people with food, rent and utilities.
Grant agencies have until mid-November to allocate the unspent coronavirus relief grants or return the money to the state, which in turn has until the end of the year to spend the money before returning the rest to the federal government.
Mary McArthur, who recently retired as executive director of the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District, has been reaching out to other cities and counties in the region and said about half the gap has been filled.
The frustrating part for McArthur is the approximately $350,000 she said the economic district has sitting from three prior rounds of relief grants that can’t go to any business that received prior federal support. This round of funding can go to businesses that received less than $100,000 in prior federal support.
“We have about $350,000 that we are ostensibly going to have to return to the state,” she said. “And what we’re really trying to (ask) is, ‘Can we repurpose that money under the round four guidelines, which they removed that requirement, because we do have that $600,000 gap?’”
McArthur said the decision is up to Oregon’s Emergency Board, a bicameral body in the state Legislature that decides on the rules surrounding the distribution of federal funds. State Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, is a member of the board and said she supports loosening restrictions on prior federal business relief funds.
“We probably need to go back and revisit those impediments to see if we can still responsibly distribute the money, rather than having it revert to the federal government,” Johnson said. “And by responsibly distribute, I mean that the money that comes from the federal government to Oregon has to be dispersed out in ways that are auditable and accountable.”
