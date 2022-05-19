As Astoria finalizes its industrial pretreatment program, business leaders are calling for more creative solutions to increase capacity of the city's wastewater treatment facility.
The City Council adopted an ordinance this week formalizing the program, which requires all breweries, cideries and distilleries to have industrial discharge permits that set the limits on the sewage the businesses can release into the city’s treatment lagoons.
In the coming weeks, the council will review separate resolutions that will establish waste allocations and detail a new rate structure that will classify different users based on concentration of wastewater.
The city began working with the two largest breweries — Fort George Brewery and Buoy Beer Co. — about two years ago to develop the program.
As the businesses, and others in the fermentation sector, have grown over the past decade, so has the strain on the city's system.
The concentration of suspended solids from the hops, barley and yeast used in the brewing process has been discharged directly into the treatment lagoons for years, impacting capacity and taxing the city’s ability to pump out treated wastewater into the Columbia River clean enough for federal standards.
With the boom of craft beer across the county, the problem is not unique to Astoria. Other cities and breweries have also been forced to implement industrial pretreatment programs and figure out other ways to address the impact on municipal treatment systems.
Over the past two years, in addition to implementing an industrial pretreatment program, the city has planned and received funding for a $5 million project to expand capacity of the treatment lagoons. Fort George and Buoy Beer jointly hired a brewery wastewater consultant, which led to developing a side-streaming system, which removes the heaviest effluent before the wastewater is discharged into the city’s system.
Compete for capacity
With all the changes, Astoria expects the treatment lagoons to last until 2045. But some business leaders and brewery owners feel the new regulations, costs and limits could stifle growth or make it too expensive for new ventures to enter the market. There are also concerns that businesses will be left to compete for capacity.
"In your deliberations, we respectfully ask you to consider a couple of things," Ayreann Colombo, the executive director of Columbia Pacific Economic Development District, told the City Council on Monday. The nonprofit assists in diversifying and strengthening the economy and livability of Northwest Oregon.
First, Colombo said, the fermentation sector in Clatsop County is young and is not necessary able to withstand cost shocks the way a more mature industry can.
"Secondly, we have found in our research that they've provided outsized contributions to the community," she said, noting that the businesses have accounted for $21 million in visitor spending. "And I could probably name a number of communities that would welcome your wastewater challenges if it meant that the fermentation sector in Clatsop County came with it. For every challenging situation there are always creative solutions, and Col-Pac looks forward to being a part of helping you find those and we hope that you continue to consider that."
The nonprofit presented an economic impact study of the fermentation sector to the City Council ahead of the council's adoption of the industrial pretreatment ordinance. Colombo said the nonprofit was asked to prepare the study, in part, in response to the wastewater challenges.
"We are not experts on rate structures, wastewater systems or ordinances, but we do have some expertise in recognizing economic interdependencies and dynamics," she said. "And we feel like this cluster is special, and it's something that we don't see often when we're looking at local economies, and especially rural economies."
Mayor Bruce Jones said the city will continue to collaborate with the businesses and look at creative solutions and evolving technologies.
"I know that we all appreciate the fermentation sector very, very much," Jones said. "We've all seen directly the charitable contributions, especially to various — countless, frankly — fundraisers in the community, and recognize the special role that these businesses have played."
He pointed to the City Council's support when it approved Fort George's application in 2020 to enter into the Clatsop Enterprise Zone, which offers up to 15 years of tax breaks in exchange for their expansion in the former Astoria Warehousing property in Uniontown.
Fort George was approved for an estimated $617,000 in tax relief over 15 years in exchange for a promise to invest at least $12.5 million into the expansion and create at least 35 jobs earning at least 130% of area median wage.
River Barrel Brewing, the parent company behind Buoy Beer and Pilot House Distilling, was also approved into the enterprise zone for their expansion on the waterfront. The business is estimated to save $734,800 in property taxes over five years.
Jones also pointed to a $1 million grant Fort George received from the state to clean up petroleum contamination at the Uniontown site, which cleared the way for the brewery to secure a $12 million low-interest loan from Craft3. The lender secured financing from the competitive federal New Markets Tax Credit program.
Presentation
The mayor, City Councilor Roger Rocka, City Councilor Tom Brownson and business leaders attended a presentation Wednesday at the Fort George Lovell Showroom given by ClearBlu Environmental, an industrial wastewater treatment company based in Monterey, California.
Chris Nemlowill, the owner of Fort George Brewery, said his wastewater consultant, John Mercer, recommended exploring ClearBlu's technology as a way to increase the capacity of the city's treatment lagoons. The company specializes in high strength wastewater and designs systems for breweries, wineries and other industrial businesses throughout the country.
The company discussed how adding aeration technology and specific bacteria to the treatment lagoons can increase capacity and handle high strength waste.
"We're trying to do as much as we possibly can to work on our site with a 50-year-old wastewater treatment plant," Nemlowill said at the beginning of the presentation. "We just wanted to look at the entire spectrum of the system from what we're doing to also our wastewater treatment lagoon."
Jeff Harrington, the city’s public works director, said the city already has aeration technology at the treatment lagoons, and that the technology would not change the city's course of action.
"We have a $5 million project rolling forward, designed, multiple wastewater experts, we have a whole wastewater design team," Harrington told The Astorian. "This product is something that has not been used in municipal settings. Our wastewater consultants have no confidence it's going to do anything different than what our aerators out there do now."