Two downtown business owners have started Save Heritage Square Astoria, a nonprofit with the goal of turning the block's empty pit into an outdoor community space.
Diana Gulley, who owns Gulley’s Butcher Shop, and Nicole Maki, who runs Women Web Design next door, registered the nonprofit this month.
The women were vocal opponents of a proposed workforce housing project at Heritage Square. The City Council stepped away from the project this month after getting the first detailed look at the potential cost.
The City Council, which was already divided over the project, concluded the cost was too high, especially given the level of public opposition.
Maki said that while she liked the housing idea, she did not think Heritage Square was the right spot.
She said her great-grandparents spent time at the block and her grandson will spend time there. "That's seven generations of Clatsop," Maki said. "That can always be a space that all of us have shared."
Maki plans to pitch a partnership with the city in which the nonprofit can raise money to fill the pit and turn it into a space where people can gather for concerts, markets and other activities.
Even if the City Council does not commit to creating an outdoor community space, Maki hopes to raise funds that can assist with beautifying Heritage Square, such as fresh striping or adding flower boxes.
"This project is just totally focused on making sure we have something there that looks good," Gulley said. "A place people can go sit and hang out. Some trees like for Christmas festivals. Maybe we can have our tree lighting there and Santa."
The city acquired the property two decades ago when Safeway moved to Uppertown. After the foundation of the former market crumbled from heavy rains in 2010, the pit became the defining feature of the block.
The Garden of Surging Waves, a park honoring the history of the Chinese in Astoria, opened in 2014 with the hopes of a plaza or amphitheater to follow.
Maki and Gulley want to turn the page back to that plan, which they outlined on their website, Revise Astoria.
The City Council's direction on Heritage Square has shifted over the past several years.
The council considered Heritage Square as a site for a new library with the potential for housing before rejecting the idea in 2016.
In 2017, the council agreed to make housing at Heritage Square a policy goal, but no progress was made until last fall, when city councilors identified workforce housing as the priority.
Megan Leatherman, the city's community development director, said it is up to the City Council on how the city proceeds with Heritage Square.
She said the city has worked with groups in the past that wanted to tackle or clean up certain areas. She said that as long as groups want to operate within legal parameters, the city is willing to work with them.