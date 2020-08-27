Clatsop Economic Development Resources has received $230,000 as part of a second round of state relief for small businesses and nonprofits. A first round distributed nearly $120,000.
Grant amounts will range between $2,500 and $25,000 depending on the number of employees. Businesses with 25 or fewer employees, as well as those who have received prior federal support, are now eligible. Recipients must reduce any state award by the amount they have received in federal relief.
The application is available at clatsopcc.edu/cedr. Applicants may apply online or by downloading and completing a PDF file. Applications are due before Sept. 12.
Should the total amount requested exceed the monies available, a random selection process will be administered. The grants will likely be distributed by Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.