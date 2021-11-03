Old and familiar tensions are bubbling up on Commercial Street after the opening of a new daytime drop-in center for people who are homeless.
At a meeting Monday, City Councilor Tom Hilton said he’s heard concerns about safety downtown — especially at night — and about homeless people who gather at the Garden of Surging Waves near City Hall and in front of LiFEBoat Services on Commercial.
Two business owners and an employee at another business on Commercial lodged their own complaints with the City Council. They said the crowd that gathers outside of LiFEBoat can be intimidating to customers and pedestrians and is hurting their business.
Sometimes, the people are smoking or drinking. They harass passerby. There have been uncomfortable interactions; feces, urine and trash left behind; people sleeping on the sidewalk or in doorways.
Such complaints are familiar to anyone who frequents downtown or has spoken with businesses in recent years. Astoria’s homeless population has become more visible, and, by some estimates, much larger, while affordable housing and social services have not kept pace.
In a letter to the City Council, Britney Brim, an employee with Caring for the Coast, a business that provides in-home care for the elderly and disabled, said the business has been dealing with unwanted and unsettling behavior from homeless people in front of their Commercial Street office for months.
“This is affecting the business’s daily operations and the care we are providing to others in the community who also need assistance,” she wrote.
‘I want to help our community’
LiFEBoat Services opened in August in a space previously used by the Capricorn Pub. The move was the realization of a long-held goal to provide an indoor place for the homeless to access resources.
LiFEBoat combines Beacon Clubhouse, a members-only center that provides mental health support and other services, and Filling Empty Bellies, a nonprofit that serves meals to anyone in need and connects homeless people with services. Filling Empty Bellies previously served people at public parks.
For LiFEBoat Services, the complaints raised at Monday’s meeting are frustrating.
Some of the issues predate the nonprofit’s move to Commercial. Others are beyond the control of LiFEBoat’s only two paid employees, said Osarch Orak, the director of Filling Empty Bellies. He runs LiFEBoat Services with his partner Erin Carlsen, the director of Beacon Clubhouse and former director for Filling Empty Bellies.
When LiFEBoat moved to Commercial, Orak said he reached out to neighboring businesses and told them to contact him if they had any questions or concerns. But he hasn’t heard from anyone. Instead, people go to city councilors, police and the mayor with their complaints, he said.
“I don’t want to create problems,” Orak said. “I want to help our community.
“I just don’t appreciate all the negativity because there are better ways to deal with people’s concerns,” he added. “Let’s talk about it.”
The community and city and county leaders recognize homelessness is an issue that needs to be addressed, but Orak said he has seen little to no tangible, financial support from local governments for the work he and Carlsen are engaged in. He works seven days a week and pays himself a token salary.
If LiFEBoat had better financial support from groups that benefit from the gaps the nonprofit fills, Orak said he would be able to hire more employees. He tries to address illegal or concerning behavior outside the LiFEBoat facility — when he sees it.
“I don’t have time to go stand on the sidewalk,” he said. “I can’t make them do anything, but it would help if we had more manpower.”
Police caught in the middle
Hilton would like to see people engaging in bad or harassing behavior arrested, even just for 24 hours “so they get some idea that they can’t cause trouble in our city,” he said on Monday.
Police Chief Geoff Spalding feels caught in the middle between people who want the city to do more to help the homeless and people who feel the city isn’t doing enough to address issues that impact the rest of the community.
Concerns about safety downtown continue to remain a matter or perception, he said. Other homeless people are still predominately the victims of crimes committed by the homeless. Most of the complaints officers field do not concern illegal activities. Instead, callers report feeling uncomfortable or unsafe.
City leaders may revive a discussion about creating exclusion zones, defined areas where someone who persists in bad behavior could be banned from entering. Exclusion is based on conduct, not housing status, but these types of zones may be tricky to create or enforce given new legal protections for the homeless.
Spalding is not surprised about the complaints on Commercial Street. Similar complaints followed Filling Empty Bellies at the public parks.
“It’s just one of the unintended consequences of providing a meal to a bunch of individuals who have nowhere else to go before or after,” he told The Astorian.
But for several years now, the stretch of Commercial between Ninth Street and 11th Street has been a place where people without homes socialize and sleep. A previous owner of the Astoria Downtown Market, next door to LiFEBoat, had regular homeless customers and provided help when he could, sometimes offering people a place to sit and get out of the bad weather.
Still, Spalding senses a rising tension and a growing frustration among some people in the community. Police are fielding increasing calls about the Garden of Surging Waves, where a number of homeless people take over sections of the park.
For now, Spalding plans to reach out to Clatsop Community Action’s homeless liaisons and monitor the Commercial Street area more closely.