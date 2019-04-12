Clatsop Economic Development Resources, the local business advocacy group led by executive director Kevin Leahy, top left, gave awards to, from left to right and top to bottom: Nathan and Zach Adamson, of Adamson Bros. Jiu Jitsu Academy; Traci Williams, of Sweet Shop Gearhart; Diane Berry, of Bloomin’ Crazy Floral; Stephanie Stevenson, of the clothing store Cotton Club; Kurt and Tami Klockau, of yarn store Candy Skein; Gib and Deanna Hammond, of Cannon Beach Bakery; Joel Bergeman, of Bergeman Construction; Rachel Marriott, office manager for building materials recycler Trails End Recovery; Mark Morgans, of timberland owner GreenWood Resources Inc.; Tommie Smith, of Main St. Market; and Henry Balensifer and Linda Engbretson, of the city of Warrenton.