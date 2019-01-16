The list of organizations and businesses supporting the Coast Guard and other furloughed or unpaid federal workers during the government shutdown is quickly growing.
The MOMS Club of Astoria and Boy Scout Troop 211 continue to collect donations at various locations around Clatsop County for the Be the Light food pantry from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Astoria Masonic Lodge, 1572 Franklin Ave. The pantry will be open to all federal employees affected by the government shutdown. For donation dropoff locations and more information, visit tinyurl.com/bethelightpantry
Wauna Federal Credit Union is offering federal employees no-interest emergency loans of up to $3,500, payable over 12 months, through its Helping Hand loan program.
The American Legion is offering one-time grants of up to $1,500 for eligible households.
In addition, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance is offering low- or no-cost loans.
The Chief Petty Officers Association of Lower Columbia River, a nonprofit that serves Coast Guard members and their families, is collecting checks and other donations. Checks can be made out to: CPOA Lower Columbia River PO Box 34, Warrenton, OR., 97146. Gift cards to local grocery stores are especially helpful.
Local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts are providing grants to Coast Guardsmen and furloughed federal workers.
Numerous organizations and businesses are offering free and discounted products and services for affected federal employees, such as free pet food from the South Pacific County Humane Society; free entry to the Portland Zoo; 25 percent off beer and half off food at Rogue Ales Astoria Public House; two-for-one burgers and kids' entrees at T. Paul's Supper Club; free liposomal vitamins at Kit’s Apothecary in Astoria; free yoga classes at Wild Roots Movement and Massage in Astoria; free coffee at Street 14 Cafe in Astoria; 25 percent off children’s products at Watch Me Grow in Gearhart; and free doula services this month at North Star Doula, among others.
Airbnb is offering any federal executive branch employee in Oregon who hosts either an experience or three nights in their home over the three months between Dec. 18 and March 18 up to an extra $110. For more information, visit press.airbnb.com/anightonus
