A criminal complaint has been filed in federal court against a man who allegedly was transporting 196 gallons of liquid methamphetamine off the Oregon Coast.
While on a routine patrol, the Coast Guard cutter Alert on Tuesday attempted to communicate with John Phillip Stirling, a 65-year-old Canadian citizen sailing a U.S.-registered vessel 225 nautical miles north of Newport, according to court documents.
Stirling, authorities said, went below deck and would only respond via VHF radio. Once Coast Guard personnel confirmed his vessel, the Mandalay, was U.S. flagged, they boarded and found Stirling to be the only occupant.
Stirling stated he did not have vessel documentation and refused to produce identification. After beginning to display signs of a possible drug overdose, Coast Guard personnel administered medical aid to Stirling and evacuated him by helicopter to Astoria before taking him to Adventist Health Portland for additional treatment.
Coast Guard personnel conducted a search of the Mandalay and found 28 7-gallon jugs of methamphetamine.
