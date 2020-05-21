A Canadian man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine under the federal maritime drug law.
John Philip Stirling, 66, was apprehended during a drug seizure by the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert off the coast of Newport in April 2019.
Officials found 28 jugs on the vessel containing more than 7 gallons of liquid methamphetamine each and a duffel bag containing several plastic wrapped bricks of pentobarbital. Investigators later learned the drugs had been loaded onto the vessel from another vessel in the Sea of Cortez for delivery to Canada.
