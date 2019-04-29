The Clatsop County Democrats are holding a candidate forum Saturday for contested races with the Clatsop Community College Board and Port of Astoria Commission.
The first panel of candidates includes incumbent Andrea Mazzarella and challenger Sara Meyer, running for the same position on the college board. The second panel is incumbent Bill Hunsinger and challenger Scott McClaine, both running for Position 3 on the Port Commission.
Questions will be taken from the audience.
The forum begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A in Seaside.
