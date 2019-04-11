Larry Taylor, a candidate for the Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, is hosting two town halls to gather input on public transportation.
“We want to know why more people do not utilize public transportation” Taylor said in a news release.
The first town hall will be at 10:30 a.m. on April 27 in the Flag Room of the Astoria Library, 450 10th St. The second event will be at 3:45 p.m. on April 27 at the Seaside Library, 1131 Broadway St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.