CANNON BEACH — During a forum held at the Coaster Theatre on Thursday night, candidates for City Council agreed on some issues and were divided on others, particularly on how to move forward with the construction of a new City Hall and police station.
The forum was organized by Vote Smart Cannon Beach, which was started by residents who describe the group as nonpartisan.
The candidates were each given a minute to answer more than a dozen questions related to issues including housing, parking, vacation rentals, the use of lodging tax revenue and divisiveness in the community.
The construction of a new City Hall and police station is a major project that the new council will need to immediately oversee. While there was broad support for a new building, some of the candidates raised concerns about cost and building in the tsunami inundation zone.
Terms are expiring for the mayor and two city councilors at-large on the five-member council.
Barb Knop, a retired teacher who serves on the Planning Commission, and Erik Ostrander, a hotelier, will vie for mayor. Mayor Sam Steidel has reached his term limits after serving two four-year terms.
City Councilor Mike Benefield has also reached his term limits. City Councilor Robin Risley, a real estate broker who was elected in 2018, will run for reelection.
The other contenders for councilor at-large are Lisa Kerr, an attorney and former planning commissioner; Jenee Pearce-Mushen, the owner of a Gearhart security company; Gary Hayes, who owned a local publishing company for 20 years; Deanna Hammond, the owner of Cannon Beach Bakery; and Laurie Simpkins, the owner of Healthy Hub Massage & Wellness in Seaside.
Voters can choose two councilor at-large candidates.
During the forum, Risley, Simpkins, Hammond and Ostrander expressed concerns about the projected cost of a new City Hall and police station.
City Councilors agreed last year to move forward with rebuilding at the existing location on E. Gower Avenue after years of back-and-forth discussion.
The city had considered rebuilding on its South Wind property since it is outside of the tsunami inundation zone, but decided it would be too difficult and expensive to develop.
The new building could cost more than $16 million and would also function as an emergency operations center.
Risley said that while she is supportive of the project, she thinks the estimated cost for construction is too high and that it will likely get more expensive.
"We need to be careful and require that they stay within budget," she said.
Simpkins echoed Risley comments.
"I could just feel a future announcement of ... 'We're not going to have enough money,'" Simpkins said. She said she is worried the city will turn to increasing the prepared food tax approved by voters in November that will be used to help support project costs.
Hammond called the projected cost "incredible."
"I think we're in for a real big surprise on the price tag," she said. "And it should not be in a tsunami induction zone."
Ostrander said that while he is excited about the City Hall project, he is not excited about the price tag.
"It seems significantly higher than what I would ever expect a City Hall for a city of this size to have," he said.
Knop said that when she moved to Cannon Beach in the 1980s, her first job was in the police department.
"And when I walked in in 1982, I thought, 'How can people work here?' We're still making them work here in conditions like that," she said, adding that city staff deserves a workplace that is safe and productive.
Hayes agreed that a new City Hall is overdue, and that it creates opportunity to improve the midtown area.
Kerr said she is not concerned about the price tag at this point.
"I want to see the schematics. I want to see what the plans are. Then we figure out where we want to go with it," she said. "But at this particular point, I'm not ready to jump in and say, 'It's too expensive.'"
Pearce-Mushen said city staff needs to have a better, safer place to work.
"They support us, so we need to support them," she said.
Leading up to the forum, the Coaster Theatre trespassed Timothy Ramey, a resident who has become increasingly involved in city politics. He was told by police he would be subject to arrest if he went onto the property.
The Coaster Theatre's board defended the decision, and said Ramey, who maintains an email list called Owners & Voters of Cannon Beach, was trespassed after continued written harassment of the theater's executive director and two board members.
Ramey argued he had a right to attend the forum and planned to go, but he did not appear to attend on Thursday.