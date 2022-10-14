Election 2022

CANNON BEACH — During a forum held at the Coaster Theatre on Thursday night, candidates for City Council agreed on some issues and were divided on others, particularly on how to move forward with the construction of a new City Hall and police station.

The forum was organized by Vote Smart Cannon Beach, which was started by residents who describe the group as nonpartisan. 

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.