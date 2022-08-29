Two candidates have emerged for the Astoria City Council seat representing the Port of Astoria, Uniontown and the western edge of downtown.
Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, and Geoff Gunn, the chef and general manager of Bridgewater Bistro, will vie for Ward 1 in the November election.
City Councilor Roger Rocka, who represents the ward, has indicated he will not seek a second, four-year term.
Davis has served on the city’s budget committee for the past four years. He was also chairman of Clatsop County’s budget committee, which he served on for four years.
Davis was chairman of the countywide citizen advisory committee, which oversaw the county’s comprehensive plan update.
He is an elected precinct committeeperson for Clatsop County Democrats and a former party chairman. He also serves on the board of Copeland Commons, an Astoria nonprofit started by congregants at First Presbyterian Church to create affordable housing downtown.
Davis said he has been interested in running for the City Council for a while. He ran unsuccessfully for the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners in 2018.
“I think it’s important that local governments be run well and responsibly and to be responsive to the citizens that they are trying to provide for,” he said.
Davis said his goal is to amplify and build off of the things Astoria already does well.
He said the city’s rich heritage and the fishing and timber industries provide character and foundation.
He would like to focus on economic development and look to communities that have strengthened their working waterfronts as examples.
He said the city also has problems that are often largely outside of its control, such as housing.
“Costs are going up in coastal places and urban communities in our region like crazy now,” Davis said. “And that’s not just an Astoria problem, but we have to figure out local solutions to it.”
Homelessness has also worsened, Davis said. And while issues of homelessness and housing tend to be tandem, he said there are separate issues that need to be addressed. He would also like to help improve relations and communication between people who are housed and unhoused.
Having served on the city’s budget committee, Davis believes it is going to be challenging to pay for needed capital improvement projects to the city’s infrastructure.
He said he sees those types of challenges as interesting puzzles that he would like to help find solutions for.
If elected, Davis would also like to work to improve coordination between the other jurisdictions in the county as well as communication with the public. He would like to see more venues for people to look at what the city is doing and give feedback.
Gunn has spent the past 30 years working in restaurants.
Through his involvement with nonprofits and observing the impacts of good political leadership over the years, he said his interest in getting involved in local politics grew.
Since he works and lives in Ward 1, he thought the City Council would be a good place to start.
Gunn said he would like to work to find solutions to issues related to housing and homelessness and support the upkeep and beautification of the city.
He said the lack of housing for low- to- middle-income families has worsened.
“Those are the people that are the backbone of not only my restaurant, but all of the restaurants and hotels and things of that nature in the area,” he said. “We’re struggling so much to find help and I think one of the first places we can look is housing and making sure that there is an affordable and stable place for these people to live.”
Gunn said he would also like to find ways to improve transportation and engage more of the community.
Along with Ward 1, terms are also expiring for the mayor and downtown’s Ward 3.
Mayor Bruce Jones and City Councilor Joan Herman, who represents Ward 3, do not plan to seek reelection in November.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and serves on the Astoria Planning Commission, is running for mayor.
Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage downtown, and Kris Haefker, a general contractor and housing provider, will run for Ward 3.
The election filing period extends through Tuesday.