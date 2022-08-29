Two candidates have emerged for the Astoria City Council seat representing the Port of Astoria, Uniontown and the western edge of downtown.

Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, and Geoff Gunn, the chef and general manager of Bridgewater Bistro, will vie for Ward 1 in the November election.

