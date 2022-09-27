BEND — The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate Tuesday night, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings.

Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated Betsy Johnson offered different recollections of their shared time together in the state Legislature.

Debate

From left, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan appeared at a gubernatorial debate in the Bend.
Debate

Supporters of the candidates gathered outside the debate at the Oregon State University-Cascades campus.

The Oregon Capital Bureau is a collaboration between EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.

Tags