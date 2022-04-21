In the Republican primary for state House District 32, Cyrus Javadi, a dentist in Tillamook, and Glenn Gaither, a retired corrections officer in Seaside, represent the different paths their party has taken in recent years.
Javadi, who has lived in Astoria, believes that, as a small-business owner, he has insight into the needs of the North Coast's business community and workforce in the wake of destabilizing pandemic shutdowns.
If elected, Javadi said he would work to be responsive to people in the district and try to ensure that proposed bills won’t harm constituents. “I want the impact to be as small as possible and look for ways to get government out of the way when it is doing nothing other than obstructing and slowing things down,” he said.
Another priority, he said, would be reexamining land use laws to address the region's lack of affordable housing.
Gaither is more focused on social and cultural issues. He was initially motivated to run, he said, because of what he saw taking place in Oregon school districts, particularly around topics such as sexuality and race.
A graduate of Knappa High School, Gaither has worked with the Knappa Parents Organization, a group with culturally conservative views that has challenged the Knappa School District’s curriculum and approach to pandemic response.
Javadi and Gaither are competing in the May primary to replace state Rep. Suzanne Weber, a Tillamook Republican who is giving up her state House seat to campaign in Betsy Johnson's former state Senate District 16. Johnson, a former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, is running for governor as an independent.
Logan Laity, a community organizer and small-business owner in Tillamook, is unopposed in the Democratic primary for state House.
Both Javadi and Gaither spoke of how government can prevent people from solving problems.
“I think sometimes government plays an important role,” Javadi said, “but we need to, over time, look at the ways that the government maybe has become more of an obstacle than a help.”
The state’s land use laws contribute to the housing crisis, he said.
In some zones, laws prevent property owners from splitting their lots, where roads and utilities are already on hand, into smaller lots. There are people, he said, who own large lots and wish they could sell off a couple of acres for housing development but are unable.
Javadi said he has spoken with mayors who believe that, if not for land use laws, they could devise ways to use existing land, or swap land with the state, to have more sites to build housing of varying densities.
He said that, regardless of political party, he wants to “just be available for individuals in the district who have a problem they need help solving.”
Javadi recalled a time he applied for a permit to connect a commercial property to U.S. Highway 101. After a many-month delay, Javadi reached out to Johnson. “We gave her a call and just asked if there’s any way we could work within the system to get that permitting,” he said. “Within a couple of days, we had a permit.”
Gaither said that the prevalence of substance abuse is among his top concerns. “We have a major epidemic of addiction in this state,” he said. “We don’t have the resources to treat those individuals.”
He pointed to the shortcomings of Measure 110, passed by voters in 2020, which decriminalized hard drugs in Oregon, traded drug arrests for tickets and offered a voluntary path to treatment. But few offenders have availed themselves of services.
“It didn’t do what they said it was going to do,” he said. “Those people are suffering.”
Gaither, who has worked with inmates, believes that people with severe substance use disorders need to be placed where they have to address their issues.
“We can’t continue to just put people on the sidewalk to sleep at night, say that’s OK, and not treat their issues,” he said. “We have to get them into an area … where there’s going to have to be accountability.”
Gaither, who ran unsuccessfully as an independent for the Washington House of Representatives in 2012, has called himself a “Constitutionalist.” He aligns himself on social media with right-wing views around guns and mask and vaccination mandates. On Facebook, he has alluded to a “RINO (Republican in Name Only) virus” and does not support “middle of the road” politicians like Weber, Javadi and Johnson.
As of Thursday, Javadi had received more than $16,000 in campaign contributions, many from business groups.
Intisar Strategies, a Salem-based company that provides political consulting, is helping with Javadi's campaign. The firm, which advocates for the political center-right, worked on Weber's campaign, as well as the campaigns of Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs and Commissioner John Toyooka.
Gaither's campaign committee had so far listed no contributions.
Asked who should be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, Gaither said he would support U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, and is aware that former President Donald Trump may run again. “Whoever’s going to be ahead and try to get the ideas and the policies to go in the right direction, that’s who I’m going to vote for,” he said.
Asked the same question, Javadi said, "Since I don’t know who’s running on the Republican side, I hope it’s somebody different than Donald Trump.”
He said the Republican Party has “let identity politics and characters that don’t necessarily represent some of the more conservative values to kind of run amok a little bit.”
Javadi said he doesn't care too much about who occupies the White House. “I care a lot more about what’s happening here on the Oregon Coast, and if we can effect a little bit of change in Salem, then that’s where I want to go to do it.”