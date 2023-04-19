Forum
Candidates in the May election appeared at a forum Tuesday night at Astoria High School. From left, John Brackeen and Heidi Wintermute, who are competing for the Astoria School District Board; Marc Gendelman and Ed Johnson, who are vying for the Clatsop Community College Board; and John Lansing and Robert Stevens, who are running for the Port of Astoria Commission.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

Candidates competing in the May election took part in a forum on Tuesday night at Astoria High School.

Among those who appeared were candidates for contested races on the Port of Astoria Commission, Clatsop Community College Board and Astoria School District Board.

