Candidates competing in the May election took part in a forum on Tuesday night at Astoria High School.
Among those who appeared were candidates for contested races on the Port of Astoria Commission, Clatsop Community College Board and Astoria School District Board.
The forum, moderated by Astoria School District Superintendent Craig Hoppes, was organized by the American Association of University Women Astoria Branch in partnership with The Astorian and Coast Community Radio.
The election is May 16.
Port Commission
John Lansing, a retired businessman, is looking to unseat Commissioner Robert Stevens, a U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy veteran, in Position 4 on the Port of Astoria Commission.
The two candidates outlined similar goals and solutions for resolving issues that have plagued the agency, primarily with deteriorating infrastructure and a lack of sustainable revenue.
Stevens, who was appointed to the commission in 2017 and ran unopposed in 2019, pointed to his work in helping pull the Port out of financial instability and putting an end to the hostility between commissioners.
“My vision for the future is based on providing for our community and giving the taxpayers the benefit of Port activities,” Stevens said. “A successful Port serves the entire public.”
Lansing, who has served on the Port’s budget and standing finance committees for a number of years, said he decided to run for the commission after feeling that some of his advice has been ignored.
Lansing said he has pushed for greater outreach, lobbying and relationship-building, including forming partnerships with other ports.
“The Port is in a pretty unique position right now to grow and expand,” said Lansing, who cited his background filling different roles in commercial fishing, aviation, health care and more.
Both candidates identified the need for bringing cargo back to the Port since the agency lost log exports several years ago.
“Moving our Port into international commerce is a good thing,” Stevens said. “We have to do that — cargo is the best way.”
In response to a question about how to deal with the East Mooring Basin, which has been a thorn in the side of the Port since a rotting causeway collapsed into the Columbia River in 2021, Stevens called for a public-private partnership, while Lansing mentioned more aggressive grant writing.
“We need to have a plan that makes sense to figure out how to fix the causeway, to get people out to their boats and then develop the east end mooring basin,” said Lansing, who envisioned the potential for a mixed-use structure. “It’s not going to be a short-term fix, but it will be done ultimately.”
College board
On the Clatsop Community College Board, Ed Johnson, a farmer in Brownsmead, is facing Marc Gendelman, the director of rehabilitation services at Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington, in Zone 1, Position 1 after Karen Burke decided to not run for reelection.
Gendelman said he would bring a voice from the health care sector to the board, which is losing Burke, a retired nursing instructor, and Nicole Williams, the chief operating officer at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Johnson, who has served on the Knappa School District Board for over two decades, said he could offer a unique perspective considering his extensive experience on numerous boards.
Both candidates identified enrollment and workforce development as critical issues for the college.
“To me, a real advantage of the community college system is that hopefully you can respond to local needs and students’ needs much more quickly than you can” at four-year colleges and universities, Johnson said.
Gendelman named a number of programs related to health care that he would like to see added.
“There are so many people that work in health care that need certificates and education and training, and those pathways lead to good-paying jobs in our community that we need,” he said.
Johnson said he wants to propel the college into being a “gem in the community and a real asset for not only the Clatsop economy, but for the surrounding economies.”
The candidates said the college needs to find unique ways to boost enrollment. In response to a question about potentially adding dormitory housing, Gendelman said he was encouraged by the idea.
Astoria school board
In Position 2 on the Astoria School District Board, incumbent Heidi Wintermute, a school psychologist who serves as the board chairwoman, is facing challenger John Brackeen.
Brackeen said he ran for the seat to bring a male voice to the all-female school board. Brackeen also said he was discouraged by some of the math, science and reading levels at schools.
“To me, it seems like there should be more improvement on that and perhaps that’s having to do with maybe providing more funding to a certain program that helps boost those things,” he said.
Wintermute cited the experience she brings in her role as a school psychologist.
“I work on the front lines of schools every day, making me a candidate that will truly understand the challenges that our teachers and our school staff face,” she said.
Wintermute noted some of the accomplishments of the school board during her time as a member, including decreasing class sizes, increasing school counselors, guiding the school district through the coronavirus pandemic and raising teacher pay.
The candidates shared similar answers in response to questions regarding the responsibilities of school board members.
“What is going to be best for the students? How can we build a strong educational background for them to build a strong future?” Brackeen said. “I feel like if we can set a foundation, whether it’s math, science, English, arts — all the subjects, this is a major part of a student’s life.”
As for how the school district should select curriculum, Brackeen suggested getting input from parents, as well as teachers and administrators. Wintermute pointed to the knowledge from her job, using committees and hearing from stakeholders.
In response to a question about ensuring student safety, Brackeen said he would like to see security guards, potentially armed, at schools, while Wintermute identified increasing awareness of safety protocols.
Wintermute said some of her objectives on the school board include keeping class sizes small, increasing student access to mental health resources, advocating for universal preschool, including student voices in decision making and retaining and recruiting high-quality educators.
Brackeen said students should be the focus, as well as looking to raise academic achievements and meet higher standards.