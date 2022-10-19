During a forum Tuesday night at Astoria High School, candidates for City Council discussed issues including housing affordability, child care, public safety, ways to improve communication with the public and visions for Heritage Square.
All of the candidates expressed their support for an $8 million bond measure on the November ballot to renovate the Astoria Library.
Sean Fitzpatrick, who owns Wecoma Partners and serves on the Planning Commission, is running for mayor unopposed. He spoke to his personal experience dealing with many of the social problems facing the city's most vulnerable residents.
"One thing that I've learned that is very important is to have adaptability," he said. "I'm willing to change course as I learn from my mistakes. And as I did on the Planning Commission, for nine years, I will listen to all sides of an issue and consider the needs of all Astorians."
Andy Davis, a senior research analyst for the Oregon Health Authority, and Geoff Gunn, the chef and general manager of Bridgewater Bistro, are vying for Uniontown's Ward 1.
Davis pointed to his years of experience serving on the city's and Clatsop County's budget committees and as chairman of the countywide citizen advisory committee, which oversaw the county’s comprehensive plan update.
"I will say broadly, the ideology that I bring forward is that if there's a ladder to success, I want to make sure that members of our community who are standing on the ground right now all have access to the first rung so that they can make their way up on their own," he said. "But my emphasis will be on helping people that need that first step."
Gunn said his personal and professional experience give him a unique perspective.
"I'm thinking about what we can look forward to for the future of Uniontown," he said. "It needs to be back where it used to be. And I think that we can find a way back to finding a way for the blue-collar community to have a living, working space in Uniontown."
Elisabeth Adams, the owner of Wild Roots Movement & Massage, and Kris Haefker, a general contractor and housing provider, are competing in downtown's Ward 3.
Adams outlined her experience advocating for the needs of people living in poverty and supporting health and human services.
"So, next step for me is to be on the other side of the table, which is to be a part of the City Council, and representing that population still because it is very important," she said.
Haefker described his experience with the restoration and preservation of historic homes.
"When a vacancy opened up on City Council, I thought it was my duty to offer my time and my experience," he said. "Maybe some of my experience will be helpful in solving some of the housing issues."
Housing
When asked what projects he would promote to increase affordable housing, Haefker noted the city's limited space.
"Astoria is not a normal place to build," he said. "It's a bit of a beast. And so we do have to work with county and our neighboring communities to build more housing. And if we can get more people to maybe share their housing — could help. But it's not a problem that's going to get solved immediately, and it's going to take some collaboration."
Adams said it is important for the city to define affordable and workforce housing and determine the city's role. She said it is also important to identify existing buildings that can be used for more affordable housing.
"The reality is, is that the housing issues are actually a crisis, and we need to address affordable housing," she said.
Davis said that while housing is very difficult to pay for right now, the city can leverage outside resources such as grants and federal and state funding to build affordable housing.
"You know, I think the Heritage Square discussion that we had was contentious for a variety of reasons," he said. "But one of the things about that project was it was trying to leverage state affordable housing funds to build out those structures. And I think that's what we're going to have to look at to make affordable housing happen here. We're going to have to leverage outside entities."
Davis also serves on the board of Copeland Commons, an Astoria nonprofit started by congregants at First Presbyterian Church to create affordable housing in a historic downtown building. He said the project would not be feasible without state funding.
Gunn agreed with Davis, and said he would like to explore ways to turn derelict homes into long-term housing.
"I think that we do need to figure out a different way of going about building housing," Gunn said.
Fitzpatrick said he is in favor of creating more housing, but described it as expensive and difficult to build.
"I think that we have to be very careful about budgeting and understanding the long-term costs of the housing that we create," he said. "And I think we also need to support the people who, using their private funds, have created and are continuing to provide housing in Astoria."
Child care
As for child care, Fitzpatrick said the city needs to continue supporting Bumble Art Studio, an Astoria preschool provider that partnered with the city earlier this year to continue services when the city discontinued Sprouts Learning Center.
After reviewing Bumble's schedule of fees Fitzpatrick said he remarked, "I don't know how as a parent, anyone can afford to pay these costs. And I don't know how as a business you can stay in business when this is all you're getting."
Davis said child care is a type of social service the government should be trying to help support. He said the issue is connected to affordable housing, noting that child care workers do not earn a lot of money.
"I think what resources we have, we want to make available so that we can help programs like that, whether it's public-private partnership, whether it's a public program. I think we've got to examine all options available to us so that we can try and increase the capacity out here in the community."
Gunn said he would like to explore the regulatory barriers associated with providing child care.
"I think that it can be a lucrative business for some people," he said. "But I think that there's so many hoops to jump through."
Adams drew a connection between the lack of child care, housing and workers.
"We look at our downtown and we wonder where our workers are. Well, they're at home with their kids," she said. "I think that the city does have an important role in helping to promote child care, whether it be through incentivizing different programs or looking at additional funding or ways that we can improve other programs that would be more group settings or things that the city could be involved in."
Haefker agreed it is priority.
"However we can take care of the little ones is so important," he said. "We need to do better on that."
Heritage Square
The last question of the forum, which was a collaboration between the American Association of University Women Astoria Branch, the Astoria School District, The Astorian and Coast Community Radio, asked the candidates to share their vision for Heritage Square.
The City Council backed away from a proposed workforce housing project on the downtown block earlier this year after the first detailed look at the potential cost. The plan had become divisive, and the council made a calculated choice to step away based on cost and the fact that the three councillors supporting the project would not be on the council next year.
Davis was the only candidate that expressed support for the project, which would have been mostly financed by government dollars. He said those are the types of partnerships the city will need to explore moving forward if it wants to make progress on affordable housing. He said it would be difficult to fund a plaza or public space without asking voters to approve a bond.
Gunn was open to many options, and other candidates advocated for public space, potential housing and preserving parking.