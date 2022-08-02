CANNON BEACH — The City Council amended a camping ordinance Tuesday night to set parameters for when someone can sleep on public property.

The city is one of many across Oregon adjusting camping ordinances to respond to federal court rulings and state legislation that prohibit police from enforcing illegal camping on public property unless there are adequate shelter spaces available.

Cannon Beach City Hall
The City Council has revised a camping ordinance.

