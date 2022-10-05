CANNON BEACH — The City Council voted 3 to 1 on Tuesday night to adopt an ordinance imposing time, place and manner restrictions on psilocybin businesses.
Measure 109, which allows psilocybin to be manufactured and delivered to state-licensed service centers, was approved by Oregon voters in November 2020. The measure passed in Clatsop County 55% to 45%.
Psilocybin, which remains a Schedule 1 controlled substance under federal law, is a psychedelic found in so-called “magic mushrooms.” Studies show it can help treat depression, anxiety, trauma and other conditions.
The time, place and manner restrictions, give the city some control over where and how facilities can operate.
Under the city's ordinance, service centers where the drug can be dispensed to people 21 and older will be allowed in commercial districts in downtown, midtown and Tolovana. Manufacturing businesses will only be allowed in the commercial district on the east side on U.S. Highway 101.
The businesses would have to go before the city's Design Review Board.
The state already prohibits locating service centers within residential zones or within 1,000 feet of schools. The manufacturing of psilocybin products is also prohibited outdoors.
City Councilor Robin Risley voted against the ordinance, citing that she is not in favor of allowing the manufacturing of psilocybin in the city. Mayor Sam Steidel was absent.
The Oregon Health Authority will start accepting licensing applications in early January.