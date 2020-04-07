The Cannon Beach City Council approved an ordinance Monday that requires people to immediately remove animal waste within city limits or face a fine of up to $500.
A different version of the ordinance went before the council last November to address complaints about horse manure downtown.
The initial ordinance would have required people to strap a manure-catching bag, like a diaper, around their horses. After more than a dozen people spoke against the idea, the council decided to take no action and send the ordinance back to the park division.
The park division recommended a milder ordinance to the City Council following public input.
