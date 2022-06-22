CANNON BEACH — The City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a $42.6 million budget for the new fiscal year that starts in July.
The budget is an increase over the $30.9 million spending plan for this fiscal year.
Initial recommendations by city staff were to increase water rates by 15% and wastewater rates by 9% in order to raise the contingencies for the water and wastewater reserve funds.
To minimize the impact on ratepayers, city councilors agreed to raise water rates by 2% and wastewater rates by 6%.
City staff said that most of the work being done on the water system is based on loans, so the need for contingency is less because the loan can be adjusted if issues arise.
The City Council approved a nearly $51,000 transfer from the general fund to close the gap between the original recommendation for wastewater rates and what was adopted.
Water and wastewater rates have not increased over the past few years.
In light of rising fuel costs, the City Council also increased the overhead budget for the city-run RV park by adding $202,655 from contingency. The RV park operates a fuel station.
