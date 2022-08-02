CANNON BEACH — Businesses that rent electric scooters and other motorized vehicles will not be allowed to operate in the city following an ordinance adopted by the City Council on Tuesday night. 

The new rule is an effort to get ahead of electric scooter rental companies that have expressed interest in expanding into the city. The ban was recommended while drafting the city’s transportation system plan, which is expected to come before the council in the coming months. 

Cannon Beach has banned electric scooter rentals.

