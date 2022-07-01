CANNON BEACH — The collection of a controversial food tax began Friday as business owners prepared for a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The 5% tax, which was narrowly approved by voters last November, applies to prepared food sold at restaurants and similar businesses. It is estimated to generate $1.7 million annually, which will be split between the city and Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District for emergency services and city infrastructure.
The tax measure survived a recount after opponents questioned the integrity of the election. An election contest that was filed in Circuit Court by restaurant owners in December was dismissed in February.
Over the past several months, the city has worked with business owners to communicate the changes and make adjustments when needed. The city offered businesses grants of up to $5,000 to help with the costs associated with modifying point of sales systems to collect the tax.
While there has been resistance to the tax, City Manager Bruce St. Denis said it has been quiet leading up to the implementation.
St. Denis said all businesses have reportedly modified their systems, and a handful utilized the grant funding. He said more applied for the grants, but businesses that took the opportunity to buy new systems instead of upgrading were not approved for funding.
St. Denis said the city also had to work through a variety of different situations to determine when the tax would apply.
"We spent a lot of time with people because they all have certain situations," he said.
In April, Bob Neroni, an owner of EVOO, a recreational cooking school and restaurant, told the City Council that his business is unique in that it charges $225 per person for a culinary experience. Neroni attributed $93.75 to the food.
The City Council agreed the situation was unique and in May unanimously approved an administrative order to tax the food portion alone. The city will conduct an audit each year to determine the taxable amount for the upcoming year.
During a City Council meeting in June, Deanna Hammond, of Cannon Beach Bakery, took issue with what she called a special consideration for EVOO.
Hammond asked that her bakery be given fair consideration and be taxed only on the hot items they sell and deli items, but not baked goods.
Mayor Sam Steidel said it will take time to clearly identify and address bumps in the road.
"I think we're going to have to — because of where we're at with everybody else — is we're going to have to move forward the way it is and then start tweaking it when we figure out there are a bunch of other problems," he said. "Because there will be. And I think we're definitely going to have to get to a point where we're going to have to tweak it here and there.
"And I would say, let's plan for that to happen in the fall so we can have a couple of months under our belt knowing how it's working or not working."