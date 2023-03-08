CANNON BEACH — The City Council on Tuesday night moved to repeal a decision by the city’s Design Review Board and tentatively approve a design to expand the public restrooms in midtown.
The Design Review Board, which is charged with reviewing exterior design plans of buildings to ensure they are compatible with the city’s aesthetic, denied the city’s application to expand the restrooms in January.
City staff appealed the decision to the City Council, which agreed to review the case on the record, meaning no new evidence was accepted.
City Planner Robert St. Clair said the Design Review Board found that the design plan did not meet the evaluation criteria for site design, architectural design and landscape design, but failed to specify or give adequate reasons as to why.
For architectural design, St. Clair said the board felt the plan did not meet the criteria because it does not include a gender-neutral or family-friendly facility.
However, he said the internal configuration of a proposal is not a criteria of review and is not within the purview of the board.
As far as landscape design, St. Clair said the board said the proposal failed to meet criteria because the expansion would remove some of the space available for landscaping.
There were also concerns the expansion could result in the removal of a shore pine tree. However, he said the board failed to specify how the new landscaping would fail to meet criteria.
City Councilor Lisa Kerr said she believes the Design Review Board overstepped and made a decision that went beyond their purview.
“A deciding body can respect all the hard work of a committee or a commission, have a lot of respect for their deliberations and for what they decided,” Kerr said. “That doesn’t mean that you have to agree with what was decided.
“I’ve been hearing that recently a lot where someone will say something and they won’t get the reaction they want and then say that nobody’s listening. I think that this group listens. But I think that just because we don’t agree with what is said or what the decision is, doesn’t mean we’re not listening or respecting the body’s decision.
“The job isn’t to determine the culture of Cannon Beach. The job isn’t to determine the interior of the public restroom, according to what I’ve read in the charter. What it is, is to decide whether the exterior complies with the city ordinances. So far, I haven’t heard anything that would make me think that it doesn’t.”
City Councilor Gary Hayes echoed Kerr’s comments. He said that while he would hate to overturn the decision, some of the findings were not in the board’s purview.
Hayes, Kerr and other city councilors supported incorporating some of the Design Review Board’s ideas, including adding a water bottle refill station and making one of the restrooms gender-neutral and family-friendly. They were also supportive of efforts to preserve the shore pine tree.
The City Council expects to review designs in the coming weeks.