CANNON BEACH — The City Council on Tuesday night moved to repeal a decision by the city’s Design Review Board and tentatively approve a design to expand the public restrooms in midtown.

The Design Review Board, which is charged with reviewing exterior design plans of buildings to ensure they are compatible with the city’s aesthetic, denied the city’s application to expand the restrooms in January.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.