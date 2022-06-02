CANNON BEACH — With improvement projects underway and inflated costs, the City Council is evaluating how much to increase utility rates to keep up with water and wastewater needs.
The initial recommendations by city staff were to increase water rates by 15% and wastewater rates by 9% in order to raise the contingencies to the water and wastewater reserve funds, but the city will likely pursue smaller rate hikes.
During a special City Council meeting Tuesday, city staff presented other options to reduce the burden on ratepayers while also keeping the city on track to pay for improvements and other expenses.
"We're doing a lot of stuff," City Manager Bruce St. Denis said. "And we're taking care of things that have been wrong for a long time, like the generators, controls and some other things. And so we're using contingency because that was the only funding source available."
St. Denis said that in the case of water, most of the work is based on loans, so the need for contingency is less because the loan can be adjusted if issues arise. That means the city could avoid water rate increases for the fiscal year starting in July. However, water rates have not increased in a few years, and without an increase, St. Denis said it is harder for the city to move forward in a prudent manner.
As far as wastewater, the City Council approved several transfers to deal with emergency situations such as replacement generators and check valves that had a significantly negative impact on the contingency and subsequently the wastewater fund balance.
St. Denis said the city is starting to repay loans on wastewater improvements and does not recommend using the general fund in lieu of rate increases.
Mayor Sam Steidel advocated for using the general fund to keep rates down for people who are on fixed incomes and are already experiencing cost increases in other areas.
"That's where this becomes a challenging issue right at this moment," Steidel said. "It's possible we could look at it in September (and it) be totally different — we don't know where the economy is going to be. But my guess is that at least within the next year, two months, it's going to be tight. So, can we save somebody a few bucks, maybe we can."
Others, including City Councilor Mike Benefield, argued that without rate increases the city would move backward.
"We haven't really had a gradual increase in rates. We didn't increase the rates," Benefield said. "And now we really need to increase rates and it's a cause for concern. And if we continue to put that off, the cause for concern will grow and grow until pretty soon we're back to the old way, and that is using the general fund to pay for the services that we provide in our utilities."
Based on discussion with the City Council, St. Denis told The Astorian that city staff plans to propose that water rates increase by 3% and wastewater rates increase by 6%. The difference between 6% and the original 9% increase proposed for wastewater rates could come from the general fund on a one-time basis.