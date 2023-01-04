CANNON BEACH — Facing an increase in legal fees, the City Council on Tuesday approved a transfer of $40,000 from the city’s general fund to cover costs.

Jeff Adams, the city’s community development director, said his department has seen a rise over the past four years in appeals and legal disputes.

Cannon Beach is engaged in two cases before the state Land Use Board of Appeals and one case in Clatsop County Circuit Court.

