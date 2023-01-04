CANNON BEACH — Facing an increase in legal fees, the City Council on Tuesday approved a transfer of $40,000 from the city’s general fund to cover costs.
Jeff Adams, the city’s community development director, said his department has seen a rise over the past four years in appeals and legal disputes.
The city is engaged in two cases before the state Land Use Board of Appeals and one case in Clatsop County Circuit Court.
Adams said his department budgeted $90,000 for legal expenses for the fiscal year ending in July. He said the current expenditure rate is set to double that amount.
Adams characterized the number of challenges as abnormal, adding that he does not expect to see them continue at the current rate.
“And as you know, I hope that the code audit process and the update in our ordinance ... will help this cause,” he said. “I really think that you’ll hopefully see a decrease in that once we get some new ordinances approved.”
Adams said that while updating development ordinances should help alleviate some of the disputes, there are no guarantees, especially when the only available properties left for development within the city are challenging to build on physically and legally.
City Manager Bruce St. Denis added that the city has been prevailing on the legal challenges.
“So this is not a matter of sloppy work or poor work. It’s more of a sign of the times that land values and things are very high, so the stakes are high,” he said. “And our history actually shows that we do a good job on these cases because we continue to win when somebody is challenging.
“So this is not a bad job. This is a good job.”
City Councilor Lisa Kerr added that the issue has to do with the nature of the people who are taking the city to court.
“We have a lot more very, very wealthy people coming into town who want what they want,” she said. “And three of these cases were all the same petitioners.”
Kerr said that the city will likely see the problem continue during the code audit since some property owners have the resources to continue to legally challenge the city.
“That’s a good point,” St. Denis said. “And my experience is that we have to have the resources so that it doesn’t appear we’re not going to defend.”