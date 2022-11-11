CANNON BEACH — After revenue from the prepared food tax came in lower than expected, the City Council may consider expanding the tax to include nonalcoholic beverages.
The 5% tax on prepared food at restaurants and other businesses was narrowly approved by voters in November 2021 and collection began in July.
The tax was estimated to generate $1.7 million annually, which would be split evenly between the city and the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District.
During a work session on Tuesday, City Manager Bruce St. Denis said the first quarter of collection came in at $683,000, about $21,000 short of what was expected. He said the city receives about 40% of its lodging taxes from the first quarter starting in July, which the city has used as a yardstick for the prepared food tax collection.
Had the city taxed nonalcoholic beverages, he said the city would have likely exceeded the projection by a significant margin.
Prior to putting the tax measure on the ballot, St. Denis said the city was advised that revenue would be 12% to 15% higher if nonalcoholic beverages were included. He said the city decided against it as it was trying to avoid potential legal challenges.
"I just wanted to show that without making a change as far as saying we're going to go to a higher percentage on the (prepared food tax), it is possible to generate additional revenue if we include the things that we took out only to address the initial vote," St. Denis told the City Council.
"I'm not saying we have to do these things, but even with the collections, where we're at now, even if we make a minor adjustment it makes a really big difference in what we would be able to pay in debt service and also it makes a big difference in what the fire district will be able to do."
The city plans to use its portion of the tax revenue to cover the annual debt service for a new City Hall and police station. Any additional revenue would go toward infrastructure projects. The fire district, which relies on property tax dollars and grants, plans to use its share to help fund operations.
With the way construction costs and interest rates have increased, St. Denis said the current rate of collections would not completely cover the debt service for City Hall and police station project.