CANNON BEACH — The City Council on Tuesday distributed grant funding to more than two dozen organizations.
The city allocated $90,000 in community grants for the fiscal year that started in July. The City Council approved recommendations made by the parks and community services committee.
The council distributed $11,691 to the Cannon Beach Arts Association; $1,201 to the Cannon Beach Chorus; $1,154 to the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum; $3,630 to Clatsop CASA Program; $8,476 to Clatsop Community Action; $7,782 to Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers; $2,435 to the North Coast Food Web; $6,678 to Restoration House; $3,060 to South County Community Food Bank; $2,535 to Sunset Park & Recreation Foundation; $11,610 to The Cannon Beach Academy; $7,750 to The Harbor; $1,369 to The Seaside Hall; $12,376 to Tolovana Arts Colony and $8,250 to Wildlife Center of the North Coast.
The council also distributed $313,318 in tourism and arts fund grants, which come from lodging taxes.
The funding was distributed to support events put on by the Cannon Beach Arts Association, Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, Cannon Beach Library, Clatsop Animal Assistance, Coaster Theatre Playhouse, North Coast Land Conservancy and Tolovana Arts Colony.