Mike Myers, the emergency manager in Cannon Beach, is returning to Portland in June to serve as the city’s emergency management director.
Myers, who has held the North Coast post for just over three months, said moving back “wasn’t on his radar” until he received a call last week from Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty about the opportunity.
“It's just one of those rare things I wasn't expecting,” he said. “It was one of those opportunities you just have to take."
In January, Myers resigned as the Portland Fire Chief to become Cannon Beach's first emergency manager. The decision raised some eyebrows in Portland due to the fact he announced his resignation the day after Hardesty was sworn into office and took oversight responsibility of the fire department.
At the time, Myers cited his passion for the subject and a desire to be closer to his wife, who had moved Gearhart, as reasons for his departure. Both will be moving back to Portland full time.
While his tenure was short, Myers said he was grateful for the experience.
"I learned more than I ever thought I ever would about the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake,” he said. “There are people in Cannon Beach that have done a tremendous amount of work ... I'm super impressed with all actions that have been taken already. There's still a lot to be done ... but it’s been a fantastic opportunity to learn."
City Manager Bruce St. Denis said the plan is to figure out how to keep as many of the initiatives Myers began in motion until the city can hire a replacement.
In the past few months, Myers has focused on increasing membership in the Community Emergency Response Team and developing a neighborhood response program.
"We got a lot of momentum when Mike came on and we don't want to drop anything,” St. Denis said. “But it's not possible to keep the same pace without a full-time person."
