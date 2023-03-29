CANNON BEACH — After cost estimates for the redevelopment of the former elementary school and construction of a new City Hall and police station came in much higher than anticipated, city officials are weighing different funding options, as well as reductions in the scope of the projects.
After several months of refining design concepts for the redevelopment of the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site into a destination for tourists and locals, the total cost estimate presented to the City Council earlier this month came in at nearly $12 million.
City councilors again had sticker shock over estimates for a new City Hall and police station, which came in between $22 million and $25 million.
During a City Council work session on Tuesday night, City Manager Bruce St. Denis assured the public that the city will be able to finance the majority of both projects, but will need to find a funding source.
He and project leaders presented options for increasing the city’s lodging tax by 1.5% or 2%, along with options for reducing the scope of the projects.
The discussion drew a crowd to City Hall that included concerned local business leaders and the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association.
“Tonight is just (to) present those options to the council, and they will decide what they want to move forward with at a later date,” St. Denis said. “We’re not going to be making any commitments for funding and we’re not going to be tearing any parts of the building down. But those opportunities will be coming.”
The city manager said that increasing the lodging tax by 1.5% would generate about $1 million annually, 70% of which must be used for tourism related uses, such as the redevelopment of the former elementary school. The other 30% — about $310,000 — would be eligible for the new City Hall and police station.
If the lodging tax were increased by 2%, about $1.4 million would be generated annually.
St. Denis said the increased funding would cover the debt service for the elementary school project and significantly reduce the debt service shortfall for the City Hall and police station.
He noted that Cannon Beach has one of the lowest lodging tax rates on the North Coast at 8%. The lodging tax rate is 10% in Seaside, for example, and 11% in Astoria.
If the City Council decides to reduce the scope of the projects, David Brookings, a project manager at Bremik Construction, which was hired for the elementary school project, said the company would work with the design team and the city to come up with a list of priorities.
“Through this process, it requires a lot of hard decisions to be made,” Brookings said. “So there could be part of the project that is loved by some people, but just has to be cut out. It’s involved. We’re still very early on in the project. The design is schematic in nature, so our estimate is schematic in nature.”
The city has said the former elementary school needs to be developed into a tourist destination in order to use lodging taxes for the project. Over the past several months, the city has tried to balance that need with the visions of residents.
Some of the funding for the City Hall and police station project will likely come from the 5% prepared food tax voters approved in November 2021, which the city made clear will not be increased.
Patrick Nofield, the president of Escape Lodging, said he raised concerns about the elementary school being renovated as an event center a couple of years ago, including the costs and parking.
When the city asked him if his guests could use the facility, he said he told the city “no.” He said event spaces at hotels are not fully being used, and that groups at hotels typically do not want to travel to a different location.
Nofield questioned whether the facility would be used for tourists and overnight guests.
“I mean, is it a tourist-related facility or is it a community event facility,” he said. “And are we guising it under the pretense of generating those (lodging tax) revenues to pay for it?”
He said the lodging tax is already a burden for guests and could affect their choice to stay in Cannon Beach.
Nofield advocated for taking a timeout on the elementary school project and leveraging resources to complete the City Hall and police station project.
Greg Astley, the director of government affairs for the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, said the tourism industry is still recovering in Oregon. He urged the city to consider cutting back on the projects.
“People love Cannon Beach, but they may not love it as much if they don’t feel welcome here,” Astley said. “And when you increase your costs to visitors, whether that be when they go out to have a bite to eat, or whether they come to the hotel, that can be disheartening.”
Jim Paino, the executive director of the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, addressed criticism, including from the city, to communication he sent out to the business community warning of increases to taxes ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.
“Any raise in the (lodging tax), transition of funding, affects the business community,” he said. “You can say that it’s a tax on visitors, but it’s the business community that facilitates those taxes. Without the business community, you would not be able to get those taxes. So, it does have an effect. And the business community is going to have to deal with that.”
The City Council pushed back against some of the communication and incorrect information leading up to the meeting on Tuesday.
“We’re trying to do the best we can up here and come up with a solution that works with a really challenging — I mean, where’s the money going to come from for a City Hall for a town like Cannon Beach,” City Councilor Gary Hayes said. “Where is it going to come from?”
He said he does not see any other way to complete the projects other than raising the lodging tax.
The council also discussed exploring raising property taxes, charging for parking and making cuts to the projects.
“There’s competing interests,” City Councilor Lisa Kerr said. “There will have to be compromises made, and I think it’s our job to try and figure out what is the best picture overall for the most people.”