CANNON BEACH — After cost estimates for the redevelopment of the former elementary school and construction of a new City Hall and police station came in much higher than anticipated, city officials are weighing different funding options, as well as reductions in the scope of the projects.

After several months of refining design concepts for the redevelopment of the former elementary school and NeCus’ Park site into a destination for tourists and locals, the total cost estimate presented to the City Council earlier this month came in at nearly $12 million.

City Hall
An increase to the lodging tax is under consideration in Cannon Beach.

