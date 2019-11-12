CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District has dedicated its communication room as a memorial for Alfred Aya.
Aya, who died last year, was the founding father of the community tsunami warning system. He came up with the distinctive "mooing" sound.
He spent nearly 30 years serving the fire district and was elected to the fire district’s board.
"As his voice lives on in our warning system messages we dedicate the communication room, which houses all of his many hours of study and work, to the memory of his name," Gary Smith, the fire district's board president, said in a letter on behalf of the board.
