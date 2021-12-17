CANNON BEACH — In an effort to increase funding from the state, the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District plans to begin billing for calls for service at state parks at the start of the year.
A contract obligating the fire district to respond to calls at state parks and recreation sites in the region expires at the end of December, but Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said the district is not willing to renew the agreement at its annual rate of $1,000.
He said the fire district devotes an increasing amount of time and resources to state parks, making it difficult to justify the annual compensation, especially when billing for each response could have brought in more than $20,000 this year alone. He added that calls to the parks have more than doubled since 2017.
"It feels like there's expectation for service without compensation," Reckmann said.
He pointed to other fire districts throughout the state that respond to fewer state parks, yet receive more than $10,000 annually from the state.
After communicating with state officials, Reckmann said he has not been given an explanation for the discrepancies in payments, and that the state showed no interest in raising the annual rate.
Chris Havel, the associate director at the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, told The Astorian the annual rate is intended to cover some of the costs associated with the fire district's response to incidents in Ecola State Park and other state parks. The state was prepared to increase the rate, he said, "but how much of an increase is still under discussion."
Havel added that while the state has agreements with other fire districts that exceed $10,000, there are no agreements or payments at all in most parts of the state.
However, the state did not provide information on how payments are determined.
"We will continue to discuss options for supporting first responders based in Cannon Beach, and we’re confident we’ll find a way to do that," Havel said, adding that the ongoing conversations will not compromise visitor safety.
The fire district received about 30 calls to state parks and recreation areas in 2021.
Multiple agencies usually respond to rescues at state parks, which can involve a hiker falling off a cliff, someone being pulled into the ocean or a medical emergency.
And the rescues happen year round, Reckmann said, pointing to a rope rescue at Hug Point and a trail rescue at Indian Beach in Ecola State Park over the past two months.
Both took several hours, which is typical, he said, adding that the fire district only has rope rescue and trail rescue teams to respond to incidents at parks.
By choosing to not renew the service contract with the state, the chief said the fire district is left with two options: stop responding or bill the state for each response.
Although he cannot guarantee the state will pay the bills, Reckmann said the fire district will continue responding to calls at state parks and recreation sites outside of the district, which include Ecola State Park and Oswald West State Park. The fire district also assists in rescues at Saddle Mountain.
Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site, Tolovana and Hug Point fall inside the fire district, so the district would not be able to bill for responses at those sites.