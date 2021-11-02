CANNON BEACH — With most of the vote counted, ballot returns show a controversial food tax passing with less than two dozen votes to spare.
Voters were split 52% to 48%, or 340 votes to 317.
All that remains to be counted are ballots turned in at the drop box at City Hall before the Tuesday night deadline.
"I figured, pass or fail, it would be within votes of each other," Fire Chief Marc Reckmann said.
Measure 4-210 would levy a 5% tax on prepared food at restaurants and similar businesses. The city would split the revenue — an estimated $1.7 million annually — with the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District.
The city’s cut of the money would go to infrastructure projects, including a new City Hall and police station. The fire district, which relies on property tax dollars and grants, would use its portion of the revenue to help fund operations.
From the beginning, the food tax was controversial and prompted fierce debate in the community. Signs sprouted up around town urging “no” votes. The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association also weighed in on the debate, saying the tax would hurt businesses. The organization has opposed similar measures across the state.
Reckmann does not expect the final tally to be the end of the matter. If the vote remains this close, he anticipates the results could be challenged.
Given the uncertainty over the tax's success, Reckmann has already considered the possibility of going to voters with a levy proposal in May. The fire district board meets Monday and Reckmann said the levy will be discussed as an option if the food tax fails.
Calls for service rose steeply last year, with the majority coming from visitors. In meetings with city councilors this year, Reckmann warned city leaders of tough decisions ahead if the fire district could not find other, stable sources of funding.
The city and fire district billed the food tax as a way to get tourists to pay their share for city and emergency services while avoiding an increase to residents' property taxes. A city consultant estimated much of the food tax revenue would be generated through visitor spending.
The City Council debated passing the tax as an ordinance, but decided in a 3-2 vote in July to send the matter to voters.
Many opponents of the food tax said they supported the fire district and other emergency services, but they worried about the timing of the measure, coming on the heels of social and economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They also expressed distrust over how the city would use its portion of the revenue.
In the weeks ahead of the election — and after years of debate — the City Council voted to construct a new City Hall and police station where the existing facility sits. It was, in part, an effort to give voters a clear sense of what they might be voting for with the food tax, Mayor Sam Steidel said.
Lolly Champion, a resident, has solicited feedback on the food tax and advocated against it through a series of emails to others in the community. She wrote about the distrust she and others felt with the city.
“I hope this ballot goes down and we can start again,” she wrote, “with a levy for the fire district and levy by the city for a City Hall.”
Proponents said the food tax would benefit everyone with minimal impact to businesses and the community. They pointed to the overburdened fire district and the failing, unsafe City Hall building. The new tax was a simple solution to bring in necessary revenue, but not put all the financial weight on residents, they argued.
Deb Atiyeh, a staunch advocate for the tax, felt confident it would pass in the last few weeks before the election.
Some people she spoke with — the locals, she said — hadn’t been aware of the measure before she told them about it. In general, they were enthusiastic about the tax and the revenue it could generate, she said.
“Everyone knows the needs of things that have been kicked down the road so long,” she told The Astorian in October.