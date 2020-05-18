CANNON BEACH — A family was displaced Sunday night after a fire damaged their home.
Several agencies responded to the fire on S. Pacific Street, near the Wave Crest Inn.
The Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to the fire at 7:43 p.m. and a second alarm called for additional resources.
Firefighters found heavy fire coming out of the windows and skylight. The fire was contained to the home and was under control by 8:05 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene through the night because of the intense heat and proximity of neighboring houses.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. There was smoke and water damage throughout the house.
Officials say the fire appeared to be accidental, and an open window contributed to the rapid growth of the fire.
