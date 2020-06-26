Cannon Beach Library canceled the annual Fourth of July book sale because of the coronavirus.
The multiday event usually draws hundreds of people every year and is a major fundraiser for the library.
Phyllis Bernt, the library board's president, said that, "given the coronavirus pandemic, the large number of people who work together to organize the sale and the hundreds of people who come to the sale, we don’t think it would be safe for our volunteers and patrons."
The library will remain closed until Clatsop County enters phase three of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening plan. However, the library is continuing to accept used book donations.
