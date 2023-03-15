Cannon Beach City Hall
Buy Now

Cannon Beach is exploring locations for a new City Hall.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

CANNON BEACH — After learning that a new police station would be required to be built outside of the tsunami inundation zone, the City Council is weighing two alternative options for a new City Hall and police station.

After deciding to replace the 70-year-old facilities at the existing location on E. Gower Avenue, the city began taking feedback on elements they would like to see in a new building.

Cannon Beach City Hall
Buy Now

State law makes it difficult to build a new police station in a tsunami inundation zone.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.