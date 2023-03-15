CANNON BEACH — After learning that a new police station would be required to be built outside of the tsunami inundation zone, the City Council is weighing two alternative options for a new City Hall and police station.
After deciding to replace the 70-year-old facilities at the existing location on E. Gower Avenue, the city began taking feedback on elements they would like to see in a new building.
Earlier this year, plans were diverted when leaders realized the project would be subject to recent state legislation that requires critical structures, such as police stations, to be built outside of the tsunami inundation zone.
During a work session Tuesday evening, the City Council reviewed two alternative options for locating the facilities, as well as updated cost estimates.
City Manager Bruce St. Denis said a need for a new facility was recognized over 20 years ago, and in the time since, cost estimates increased from $16 million to $18 million in 2018 to $22 million to $25 million today.
“We’re reaching the point where we all need to get serious about deciding if this is a project the city is willing to construct and support,” he said.
The city is also facing increased cost estimates for the redevelopment of the former elementary school, another major project before the city.
St. Denis said the city will discuss options for financing both projects at a meeting on March 28.
Some of the funding for the City Hall and police station project will likely come from the 5% prepared food tax voters approved in November 2021.
The two options before the City Council include building the City Hall and police station in separate locations or building both at the city’s Tolovana cache site east of U.S. Highway 101, outside of the inundation zone.
Under the first option, the City Hall would be rebuilt over its existing location, and the police station would be built at the Tolovana cache site. The preliminary price tag for that option is $25.1 million.
The second option, which would move both facilities to the cache site, is expected to cost $22.5 million. Project leaders said having both facilities at the same location creates more efficiency with space. It also has the added benefit of allowing staff to remain in the existing facility while construction takes place.
St. Denis said the city could sell the building on E. Gower Avenue to offset costs of the project or repurpose the space.
A new police station at the cache site would also function as an emergency operations center.
Leslie Jones, an associate architect with CIDA Inc., the city’s Portland-based design architect, said project leaders reached out to the state to determine whether there were exceptions that would allow the city to proceed with initial plans on E. Gower Avenue.
She said that while there could be a path, it was not recommended.
“As it currently stands, the path is preferred to build outside of the tsunami inundation zone if possible,” Jones said.
Prior to settling on E. Gower Avenue, the city examined other locations, but options were limited.
The city considered rebuilding at its South Wind property, which is outside of the inundation zone, but concluded that it would significantly drive up the cost of the project since it is expensive to develop.
Some residents took issue with the city’s choice to rebuild the facilities over the existing location, arguing that they should be outside of the tsunami inundation zone.
At the time, city staff defended the choice, and said the new facility would withstand the most likely seismic events.