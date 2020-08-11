A Cannon Beach man died Tuesday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 101 south of Cannon Beach.
Officials say Van Nordquist, 70, was heading southbound on a motorcycle when he crossed into the northbound lane while going around a curve. He collided with a Freightliner semi truck and sustained fatal injuries.
Lanes were closed for almost five hours near milepost 32 as officials investigated the crash.
The highway reopened to traffic Tuesday afternoon.
