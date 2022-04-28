A Cannon Beach man is running for state House District 32 as an unaffiliated candidate.

Frederick “’Rick” Gray Jr., originally from Virginia, is gathering signatures to get on the general election ballot.

He said he hopes eventually to form a new centrist political party that focuses on the environment and confronting climate change.

He has taught high school, practiced law and served as secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

He has put $3,000 toward his campaign, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website.

