A Cannon Beach man is running for state House District 32 as an unaffiliated candidate.
Frederick “’Rick” Gray Jr., originally from Virginia, is gathering signatures to get on the general election ballot.
He said he hopes eventually to form a new centrist political party that focuses on the environment and confronting climate change.
He has taught high school, practiced law and served as secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
He has put $3,000 toward his campaign, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.