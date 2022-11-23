CANNON BEACH — The Planning Commission on Tuesday denied a conditional use permit that would have advanced an affordable and workforce housing development.

The application from David Pietka, of Davidspruce LLC, sought to create a cluster development at E. First and S. Spruce streets with four single-family homes and a sixplex apartment complex in the city's limited commercial zone. 

The Cannon Beach Planning Commission voted against a permit for an affordable and workforce housing project.

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.